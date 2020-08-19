Japan exports fall 19.2% in July for 5th month of double-digit declines

Japan imports fell 22.3 per cent in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 22.8 per cent decrease.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's exports fell 19.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, posting a fifth straight month of double-digit declines, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday (Aug 19), highlighting the pain the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global demand.

The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 21.0 per cent decrease in a Reuters poll. It followed a 26.2 per cent fall in the previous month.

Imports fell 22.3 per cent in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 22.8 per cent decrease.

As a result, the trade balance came to a surplus of 11.6 billion yen (S$150.3 million), versus the median estimate of a 77.6 billion yen deficit.

 

