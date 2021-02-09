Follow ST's live coverage of Budget next Tuesday

This year's Budget statement will be delivered next Tuesday at 3pm by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The Straits Times will be providing live coverage as Mr Heng announces the details in Parliament.

There will also be live-streaming of his speech and a live blog on the ST website, as well as a Budget microsite and updates on ST's Facebook, Telegram and Twitter accounts.

With nearly $100 billion committed in Covid-19 support measures from five Budgets last year, this year's Budget is likely to be highly targeted with resources directed at vulnerable segments of society and the worst-hit business sectors.

Mr Heng said last Friday that helping workers and firms adapt, innovate and grow will be a key priority for Budget 2021.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), People's Association (PA) and government feedback unit Reach said in a joint statement yesterday that a live webcast of the Budget speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website and MOF's Facebook page.

MOF, in partnership with the Singapore Association for the Deaf, will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the speech on the Singapore Budget website and Channel 5.

The public may also visit the MOF website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via e-mail after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 2pm next Monday.

Alternatively, members of the public may wish to keep themselves updated on the Budget announcements by subscribing to MOF's Telegram channel.

In view of the evolving Covid-19 situation, post-Budget outreach and engagement plans, such as chit-chat sessions with residents, may be adjusted to ensure public health. Updates will be posted by MOF, Reach and the PA on their websites or social media channels.

After Mr Heng's delivery of the Budget, the public can also submit their views through various online channels, including the Reach Budget 2021 microsite and Reach Singapore Facebook.

Reach will also hold two virtual Budget conversations, in English on Feb 19 and in Mandarin on Feb 20. The English session will be chaired by Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance, while the Mandarin session will be chaired by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

They will be joined by Reach chairman Tan Kiat How, who is Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of National Development, for both sessions.

In addition, Reach will have physical listening points set up at various high traffic nodes across Singapore to gather views on Budget 2021.

The PA and its grassroots organisations will also be organising post-Budget dialogues and chit-chat sessions to engage residents on Budget 2021 measures.