Economists see slightly bigger slowdown for Singapore economy in 2019 than earlier forecast: MAS poll

SINGAPORE - While trade tensions between the United States and China could ease, key economists shaved more off their forecast for next year's economic growth, with protectionism a big downside risk, the latest survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed.

For 2018, the economy is expected to grow by 3.3 per cent, a tad up from September's forecast of 3.2 per cent. However, growth is tipped to slow to 2.6 per cent in 2019, down from the 2.7 per cent expansion predicted previously.

Rising trade protectionism remains a key concern, the MAS poll of 23 economists and analysts released on Wednesday (Dec 12) found. All respondents, compared to 89 per cent previously, flagged the intensification of the ongoing US-China trade conflict as a downside risk to the Singapore economy.

At the same time, more felt there was a higher chance for trade tensions to thaw, with 47 per cent of respondents seeing this as a potential upside, compared to 37 per cent in September's poll.

Some also felt that Singapore could benefit from the diversion of trade and investment to the region as a result of the uncertainty over US-China trade relations.

The MAS survey was sent out on Nov 22, before the US and China agreed on Dec 1 to a 90-day ceasefire to de-escalate trade tensions.

Economists also flagged China's slowdown and the tightening of global financial conditions, which would lead to higher interest rates, as downside risks to Singapore. But if US Fed rate hikes happen slower than expected, Singapore's economy may benefit, some said.

For 2018, economists had a more upbeat take on the finance and insurance sector, projecting it to grow by 6.9 per cent instead of 6.7 per cent as predicted previously. They also adjusted the prediction for accommodation and food services to show a 3.4 per cent growth compared to 2.9 per cent previously.

They also upgraded their outlook for the construction industry, which had been contracting in the past year. The sector is expected to shrink by 3.5 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent in the previous poll.

However, the latest survey showed a more downbeat view of the manufacturing and trade sectors for this year. Manufacturing is expected to grow at a slower pace of 7.4 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent. The growth forecast for wholesale and retail trade was lowered to 1.3 per cent from September’s 1.5 per cent.

Headline inflation is expected to come in at 0.5 per cent for 2018, with MAS core inflation at 1.7 per cent. Both figures are projected to be higher next year - 1.3 per cent for CPI-All Items and 1.8 per cent for core inflation.