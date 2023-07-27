ECB raises key rate to 23-year high, keeps options open

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday and kept the door open to further tightening as stubborn inflation and a growing risk of a recession pull policymakers in opposing directions.

Fighting off a historic surge in prices, the ECB has now lifted borrowing costs by a combined 425 basis points since last July, worried that excessive price growth could be perpetuated via wage rises as the jobs market remains exceptionally tight.

With Thursday’s 25-basis-point move, the ECB’s deposit rate stands at 3.75 per cent, its highest level since a similar level set in 2000, before euro banknotes and coins had even been put into circulation. The main refinancing rate was set at 4.25 per cent.

“Future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2 per cent medium-term target,” the ECB said in a statement.

But the statement dropped a reference to rates having to be “brought” to a level that cuts inflation quickly enough, a nuanced change that could be seen as a signal that further increases are not a given.

This will leave investors guessing whether another rate hike is coming, or if July marks the end of the ECB’s fastest-ever tightening spree.

It is nevertheless increasingly clear that an end to rate increases is fast approaching, with policymakers debating whether one more small move is needed before rates are kept steady for what some of them think will be a long time.

“The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction,” the ECB added.

Inflation in the euro zone has halved since last October but, at 5.5 per cent, it remains well above the ECB’s 2 per cent target.

On the other hand, credit creation, demand for loans, and economic activity have all slowed sharply, showing that the ECB’s steady diet of rate hikes is already taking a toll on the economy.

“The developments since the last meeting support the expectation that inflation will drop further over the remainder of the year but will stay above target for an extended period,” the ECB said. REUTERS