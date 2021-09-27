Covid-19-driven demand boosts online grocer RedMart's sales

SINGAPORE - Since Covid-19 struck early last year (2020), a rising number of Singaporeans have turned to the Internet to purchase everything from fresh durians to frozen fish, a trend that is unlikely to change even after the pandemic abates.

Mr Richard Ruddy, chief retail officer and head of grocery at Alibaba-backed Lazada Singapore, which owns RedMart, said that since last year, demand for fresh and frozen products has risen by 30 per cent at the online grocer, with the frequency of purchases up by 10 per cent.