American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore appoints Lei Hsien-Hsien as first CEO

SINGAPORE - The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham) has its first chief executive officer - Dr Lei Hsien-Hsien who took up her new role on Jan 2.

According to its website, Dr Lei, who was AmCham's interim executive director, was appointed after an extensive international search.

She most recently served as vice president for medical and scientific affairs at Medtronic Asia Pacific, where she was responsible for its innovation centres in Japan and Korea, training and education, and the medical device maker's health systems transformation strategy in the region. She also has extensive experience in corporate communications, advertising and promotion, and government affairs, said AmCham in a media release on Monday (Jan 6).

Dr Lei, who has been an AmCham member for over a decade, served as co-chair of the chamber's healthcare committee and was elected to the board of governors in 2017. Established in 1973, AmCham has over 5,200 members representing more than 600 companies.

"With her strategic and commercial capabilities, she will ensure that AmCham maintains its instrumental role in representing US business and promoting our members' continued commitment to Singapore and the region," said AmCham chairman Dwight Hutchins.

"The new year will be no less exciting than previous years, especially as we look forward to hosting the AmChams of Asia-Pacific Business Summit in March. Under Hsien's capable leadership, 2020 will be one of AmCham's most productive and successful years yet."

"It is an honour to lead AmCham as its first CEO," said Dr Lei. "Our members are looking to AmCham to provide value in the areas of advocacy, insights, and connections particularly as we enter into the third decade of the 21st century. It is imperative that we strengthen the AmCham community so that we not only support one another's business success, but also make a greater positive impact in Singapore."

Dr Lei has lived and worked in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, UK, and is now based in Singapore. She holds a PhD in epidemiology from The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health where she was the recipient of a US National Institutes of Health Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Training Grant.

She completed her post-doctoral fellowship at National Taiwan University Hospital in the Department of Internal Medicine. She also holds a BA (with honours) in human biology from Stanford University.