Disney hikes streaming prices, focuses on costs as CEO moves to reassure investors

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger acknowledged that the entertainment company faces a “challenging environment” in the near term on Wednesday, but he emphasised progress in cutting costs and focusing on creativity, even as quarterly results showed Disney’s soft spots.

Disney’s stock rose nearly 3 per cent in after-hours trading, as Mr Iger touted US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in operating income improvement at the company’s streaming business over the last three quarters, which is aiming for profitability in 2024.

But he also acknowledged the need to improve the quality of Disney’s films, to position the company’s flagship sports brand, ESPN, for streaming directly to consumers, and to resolve the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood that have halted much film and television production.

“I returned to Disney in November, and I’ve agreed to stay on longer, because there was more to accomplish before our transformation is complete,” Mr Iger said.

The company beat Wall Street’s profit expectations for its fiscal third quarter and said it was on track to cut costs by more than the US$5.5 billion it promised investors in February.

Disney also posted quarterly revenue below expectations and fell slightly behind analyst projections for United States subscribers of its streaming service Disney+.

The media conglomerate said it will raise by 27 per cent the price of the ad-free tier of the Disney+ service to US$13.99 and hike by 20 per cent the no-ad version of Hulu, another streaming service.

Looking for ways to attract and retain subscribers in a competitive streaming market, Disney also announced it would launch ad-supported streaming in Europe and Canada and provide US subscribers with a new, ad-free package in coming months.

Mr Iger said he would address the issue of password sharing in 2024, echoing Netflix.

He said Disney will reduce the number of titles it releases and also the cost per title.

Revenue just misses

Disney said it cut losses at its streaming services to US$512 million in its fiscal third quarter from about US$1.1 billion a year ago.

It added 800,000 Disney+ subscribers, 100,000 subscribers shy of analyst estimates, and shed 12.5 million subscribers to the Disney Hotstar service in India, or nearly a quarter of its subscribers, as it gave up rights to Indian Premiere League cricket matches.

“Disney will have to cut prices from current levels in an effort to stimulate demand and defend its market share in an increasingly competitive industry,” said Investing.com senior analyst Jesse Cohen.