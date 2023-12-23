Digital currencies and tokenisation likely to move crypto market in 2024 with practical uses

SINGAPORE - This has been a year of reckoning for the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency sector, from fugitive Do Kwon to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and, more recently, Binance’s former chief Zhao Changpeng.

Among the biggest names in the digital assets market, they will have to face the music in the new year, with sentences to be handed to Bankman-Fried for fraud and Zhao for breaking anti-money laundering laws, and prosecution for former Terraform Labs head Kwon on the cards.