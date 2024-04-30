Developing people is at the core of Motorola’s culture

SINGAPORE - Motorola Solutions product manager Vivian Lai, 27, believes that her manager cares about her career progression, which she values in an employer.

“In our weekly dialogues, he provides honest feedback on my performance, and also encourages and supports me to step out of my comfort zone by expanding my responsibilities and leading new projects,” said Ms Lai, who has been with the company for five years.

This is just one of the ways that the multinational technology company cares for its employees, earning it a spot on this year’s list of the best employers in Singapore, according to the Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 survey, a collaboration between The Straits Times and global data firm Statista.

Motorola Solutions provides its employees with learning and career development opportunities based on their individual goals and a flexible work model, said a company spokesperson.

“At Motorola Solutions, we work in a people-first culture, and we’re proud to build on our company’s strong legacy to innovate what’s next so all of our employees can fully pursue their passion and potential,” said the spokesperson.

“We strive to create an environment where every employee thrives and is empowered to contribute to our collective success while being their most authentic selves,” the spokesperson added.

Outside of her regular job scope, Ms Lai also leads the Singapore employee wellness team for the company, where she helps to run programmes for employees such as mental wellness workshops, music classes, financial literacy programmes, and even life-saving skills courses such as first aid and automated external defibrillator courses.

Pre-sales consultant Kua Yong Kim, 45, said his company’s culture empowers him and his colleagues to bring their individual perspectives and ideas, and to solve challenges by collaborating with others in ways that harness their different backgrounds and values.

“Our senior leadership always emphasises that we, the employees of Motorola Solutions, are our company’s greatest strength,” said Mr Kua, who has been with the company for 13 years.