New private home sales stay strong in September with 1,270 units booked

SINGAPORE - Buyers kept the momentum going in September, snapping up 1,270 new private homes, up 13 per cent from August's 1,123 units and up 36 per cent from 932 units last year.

The figures exclude executive condominiums or ECs.

Last month, developers launched 1,714 private homes for sale, up a whopping 69 per cent from 1,015 units in August, and nearly 47 per cent more than the 1,169 units in September last year, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Oct 16).