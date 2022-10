SINGAPORE - Just hours before new property curbs were announced on Sept 29, I had, in a fit of nostalgia, visited my former family flat in Dover and mentally berated myself for the umpteenth time for selling it too early.

That visit was prompted by the discovery that a lower-floor unit in my old block had been sold in September for a whopping $840,000, despite having just under 53 years of its lease remaining. In March and May this year, there were two other resale transactions of over $800,000.