World's worst stock rout extends as Taiwan tightens Covid-19 curbs

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - Taiwan stocks slumped, extending their biggest rout in more than a year, as the government tightened restrictions on people and businesses to control its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index (Taiex) slid as much as 3.6 per cent on Monday (May 17) as the authorities urged companies to allow staff to work from home or split locations after reporting a record 206 new local cases on Sunday (May 16). It pared losses to 1.5 per cent as at 9.25am local time. The benchmark gauge sank 8.4 per cent last week on concern about the impact on growth, the most since March last year, turning Taiwan stocks into the world's worst performers so far this month.

Forced selling may add volatility to Monday's trading, with the level of margin debt falling by a net NT$5.8 billion (S$275.7 million) on Friday (May 14), according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. That took the four-day drop in leverage to NT$39.4 billion, showing traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.

The sharp reversal in Taiwan stocks is a warning to highly leveraged investors around the world. The Taiex was the world's best performing equity gauge in the three years through last month, surging almost 80 per cent in United States dollar terms, as a seemingly never-ending rally in tech shares pulled in retail investors.

Travel and consumption-linked names were among the big losers on Monday. Restaurant operators Gourmet Master and Wowprime plunged almost 10 per cent each, while shares of Formosa International Hotels and The Ambassador Hotel slumped at least 5 per cent each.

Taiwan's stock exchange urged investors not to overreact. The latest development in Covid-19 fighting is relatively controllable, and the fall in stock market last week should be already priced in the situation, the bourse said in a statement issued late on Sunday night, adding that stabilizing measures will be adopted if the market becomes irrational.