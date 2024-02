SINGAPORE - In May 2017, listed property group Wing Tai Holdings, together with privately held Wing Tai Investment, made an unconditional takeover offer for Wing Tai Malaysia (WTM) at RM1.80 per share.

The offer price was a premium of 52 per cent to the last traded price of the stock at RM1.18. The joint offerors, which included the founding Cheng family, owned approximately 66.13 per cent of WTM at the time of the offer.