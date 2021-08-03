What to expect if you have 1,000 SPH shares

Under Keppel's offer to take Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) private, shareholders will receive a total consideration of $2.099 per share.

This represents a premium of about 40 per cent to the last traded price before the announcement of SPH's strategic review on March 30.

This means that, if a shareholder has 1,000 SPH shares, he will get:

$668

in cash

596

units of Keppel Reit valued at $715

782

units of SPH Reit valued at $716.

This makes up a total consideration of $2,099. The illustrative values are based on last Friday's closing share prices.

OTHERS:

• A final dividend for financial year 2021, if one is declared; and

• Going forward, steady dividend yields in the 4 per cent range, based on the historical averages, for SPH Reit and Keppel Reit.