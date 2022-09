SINGAPORE - The value of popular cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) is expected to rise as its blockchain becomes more sustainable and gains traction as a platform for coders to innovate, following a hotly anticipated upgrade set to take place on Thursday.

The Merge, as the upgrade is known, will see the Ethereum blockchain transition from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (POW) validation method to the proof-of-stake (POS) method, which consumes virtually no energy at all.