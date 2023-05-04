US stocks end lower after latest Fed interest rate hike

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks declined on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates again, but signalled it could pause on additional hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a choppy session down 0.8 per cent at 33,414.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 per cent to 4,090.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5 per cent at 12,025.33.

The Fed raised its benchmark lending rate for a tenth consecutive time Wednesday, by another quarter-point, in a move that was widely expected by analysts.

The central bank said it would monitor economic conditions to determine if additional steps may be appropriate, modifying earlier language that suggested more strongly that higher rates were coming.

“We feel like we’re getting close, or maybe even there” when it comes to raising interest rates sufficiently to counter inflation, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said, during a press conference.

But Mr Powell also ruled out interest rate cuts in 2023, a comment that sent stocks lower in their final shift of the day.

“It feels like the market didn’t get everything it wanted but maybe got everything it could expect,” said Mr Art Hogan, an analyst at B. Riley Financial, who characterised the decision as a “moderately dovish hike.”

But Mr Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers said the market’s pullback reflected that “people have been coming around to the general consensus that this was more hawkish than the dovish.”

Regional banking shares, which have been under pressure following recent bank failures, ended the day lower, reversing earlier gains.

PacWest Bancorp lost 2 per cent, KeyCorp declined nearly 2 per cent and Zions Bancorporation fell 5.3 per cent.

Among other companies, Starbucks sank 9.2 per cent as the coffee chain reported better-than-expected results but offered a cautious forecast that disappointed investors.

Eli Lilly jumped more than 6 per cent after releasing positive clinical results of a donanemab, a new treatment for early Alzheimer’s Disease. AFP