US stock losses deepen amid global sell-off

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks tumbled early on Tuesday (Oct 23) amid mixed corporate earnings and mounting geopolitical unease over Saudi Arabia and Italy's budget standoff with the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.7 per cent to 24,880.98, near 1445 GMT, after earlier sinking more than 2 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.0 per cent to 2,701.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.4 per cent to 7,272.54.

The losses added to declines posted in stock markets around the world, with several leading bourses across Asia and Europe also down close to 2 per cent or more.

Analysts cited a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said Saudi Arabia had carried out the premeditated murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that has prompted international condemnation.

Another worry is Italy's budget standoff with the European Union, which has revived worries about the stability of the trading bloc.

In New York, Caterpillar dived nearly 10 per cent despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while 3M, another Dow component, sank 7.5 per cent after trimming its full-year earnings forecast, in part due to the impact of the strong dollar.

The deep declines reflected worries over Caterpillar and 3M's vulnerability to global growth and the Chinese economy in light of trade conflicts and other questions.

"Those two companies are very exposed to global growth," said Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Financial Services.

Shares of large technology companies - another group tied closely to global economic trends - also suffered sharp losses. Amazon shed 3.5 per cent, Microsoft 4.4 per cent and Expedia 3.8 per cent.

Some companies that reported results saw their shares gain ground, including McDonald's, which jumped 6.5 per cent and United Technologies, which advanced 1.7 per cent.