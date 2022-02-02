Ukraine may prove wild card for markets obsessed with inflation

LONDON (REUTERS) - With surging inflation and central bank policy occupying investors' minds, the traditional market playbook on how to react to military flare-ups has been thrown out of the window.

Unease over Russia's troop build-up near the Ukraine border contributed, alongside US rate-hike jitters, to a 5 per cent slide on Wall Street last month. Yet top-rated government bonds and gold, assets that typically rally when political upheaval or war threaten, failed to benefit.

US and German bonds - considered the safest assets of all - witnessed their worst month since early 2021, with yields surging 30 and 20 basis points respectively as inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates commanded the spotlight. Gold fell 2 per cent.

It isn't often stocks and bonds fall at the same time. John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets, estimates this has happened in 35 months since 2000 - or roughly 14 per cent of the time.

The inverse correlation between equities and bonds has long been relied on by investors to safeguard returns in times of trouble, with a 60:40 portfolio split one traditional strategy.

Now though, Mr Briggs says investors "need to entertain the idea" that markets could react differently when central banks are focused on responding to higher inflation.

"If we do see a further deterioration in the Ukraine situation, for investors looking for traditional safe havens, some of the old correlations may not hold."

Markets' muted reaction to Russian sabre-rattling - it denies it is planning to invade its neighbour - may not come as a surprise to those who note that recent risk events, from missile launches to attacks on Gulf oil facilities, have had only a fleeting impact on investment behaviour.

What's different this time is that inflation, subdued for decades, is running hot in many countries. Conflict with Russia would further fan inflation fears by boosting oil and food prices.

John Flahive, head of fixed income investments at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said recent market volatility had left his clients a "bit unsettled".

"Normally if you see an equity market that's down 10 per cent, you'd see some flight to quality in your higher-quality fixed income securities and that's really not happening," he said.

"So you wake up at the end of January, and there really aren't many portions of your portfolio that have been insulating, and everything is red."