Tesco weighing sale of Malaysian, Thai supermarkets

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco said on Sunday it had started a review of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including looking at a possible sale.

Tesco said in a statement that "following inbound interest, it has commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of a possible sale of these businesses."

It said the evaluation was at an early stage and "there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded."

"A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate," Tesco added.

A sale could value those operations at up to US$9 billion (S$12.2 billion), The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people with knowledge of the plans.

The Journal said that Tesco, one of the world's largest grocers, is potentially working with an adviser for a sale of the assets. One of the people said that Tesco could start a sale process early next year.

In June, Tesco said it was well placed to grow in Asia, particularly in Thailand, where it sees an opportunity for 750 new convenience stores over the "medium term".

Industry data out last month showed showed all of Britain's big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - losing market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, who have been aggressively opening new stores.