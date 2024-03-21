Temu operator PDD Holdings beats revenue estimates as year-end promotions boost sales

SHANGHAI - Low-cost e-commerce giant PDD Holdings beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on March 20, driven by the robust growth of its global platform Temu and end-of-year sales festivals in China, including Singles’ Day.

PDD’s revenue for the three months ended Dec 31 was 88.88 billion yuan (S$16.78 billion), topping the 79.23 billion expected by analysts, London Stock Exchange Group data showed.

The quarter’s year-on-year revenue growth of 123 per cent follows a 94 per cent third-quarter rise. Both comparable quarters in 2022 were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in China, which were only dropped in December of that year.

Temu, which launched in September 2022, is now operating in 51 global markets.

Its expansion has been costly, however, with PDD’s sales and marketing expenses growing 50 per cent year on year to 26.64 billion yuan.

PDD has gained market share with highly competitive pricing in China and overseas, as customers favour affordable or discounted products in uncertain economic times.

Temu, which sells US$4 (S$5.36) home decor items and US$10 T-shirts in the United States and major European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets, has been attracting customers from rivals such as Dollar Tree and other brick-and-mortar retailers.

Brokerage Bernstein said in January that political discourse in the US could be the biggest risk to Temu’s continued success there as tensions with China rise.

On an earnings call with analysts, PDD chairman and co-chief executive Chen Lei acknowledged that the global business remains in its early stages.

“There are many uncertainties and challenges ahead,” he said.

AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson said: “Investors will want to see how (PDD) navigates scrutiny and how it romances other markets on the off chance the US pulls the plug in the same way politicians are seeking to do with TikTok.”

She added that supply chain scrutiny is also likely to be a future challenge.

Speaking about China, executive director and co-CEO Zhao Jiazhen said Pinduoduo was looking forward to further improvement in consumer sentiment, helped by the government’s macro policies.

PDD overtook Alibaba Group Holdings on Dec 1 to become the most valuable Chinese e-commerce company by market capitalisation after Morgan Stanley downgraded Alibaba. REUTERS