Temasek unit launches new private equity bond

Yield-hungry retail investors can subscribe to a new private equity bond by Temasek subsidiary The Azalea Group from today.

The retail tranche of Class A-1 bonds under Astrea V totals $180 million and carries an annual interest rate of 3.85 per cent. The launch comes on the back of the Astrea IV, which was oversubscribed by 7.4 times when it was issued last year.

The Astrea V bonds will be largely similar to the Astrea IV issue in terms of structure and features.

Astrea V is backed by a diversified portfolio of 38 private equity funds invested in 862 companies in industries such as IT, energy, healthcare and finance.

The last day for retail investors to subscribe is next Tuesday. It can be done through ATMs, with a minimum of $2,000.

