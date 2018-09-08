Temasek, Infosys to form IT and cloud joint venture

Singapore investment firm Temasek will partner digital services and consulting firm Infosys to form a joint venture, the two companies announced yesterday.

The new entity will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary, Trusted Source, which delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.

Infosys will hold a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture and Temasek the rest.

Trusted Source will provide Temasek and its other clients in the region with solutions and technologies across the cloud, data and analytics, cyber security, digital experiences and AI and automation.

It will also manage a complex migration program that will enable Temasek to host its applications on a cloud platform.

Infosys and Temasek have named Infosys' South-east Asia regional head, Ms Shveta Arora, as the new venture's chief executive. It will be based here, staffed with over 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source in addition to Infosys employees who will join over time.

Temasek chief technology officer Jon Allaway said: "We warmly welcome the opportunity to build this joint venture with Infosys... one of the world's leading technology service providers. The partnership will also help unlock new capabilities and technology platforms that help Temasek as the organisation continues our growth as a Singapore-headquartered investor, with a global presence."

200 The joint venture will be based here, staffed with more than this number of employees and contractors from Trusted Source, in addition to Infosys employees who will join over time.

The move comes shortly after Temasek announced a joint venture with telco StarHub called Ensign InfoSecurity. It will bring together the cyber-security units of StarHub and Temasek's Certis group.