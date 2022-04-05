Tech shares lead US stocks to higher close

NEW YORK (AFP) - Tech giants led Wall Street Monday (April 4) as stocks pressed higher, while US officials vowed to impose more sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Equities rose for a second straight session ahead the release of key services sector data and minutes of last month's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

After the central bank announced the first interest rate increase last month, markets are looking for clues about the Fed's plans as more central bankers discuss the potential for large rate hikes following Friday's solid jobs data.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan signaled more US sanctions would be announced this week after the emergence of alleged atrocities in formerly Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3 per cent to end the day at 34,921.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to 4,582.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 per cent to 14,532.55.

Amazon, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet all advanced more than two percent.

Among other individual companies, Twitter surged 27.1 per cent after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed he took a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.

And Tesla jumped 5.6 per cent as Musk's electric car company reported more than 310,000 vehicles were delivered in the first quarter of the year, a number that impressed many analysts given ongoing supply chain problems and the hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai where Tesla has a factory.

Starbucks fell 3.7 per cent as Howard Schultz, who just returned to serve as the company's interim chief executive, announced he suspended a share repurchase program as the chain navigates a challenging landscape amid a growing unionisation push.