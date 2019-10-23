Suntec Reit Q3 DPU drops 5.1% to 2.365 cents on enlarged unit base

SINGAPORE - Suntec Reit on Wednesday (Oct 23) posted a 5.1 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.365 cents for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from 2.491 cents a year ago.

This was mainly due to an enlarged unit base, after units from a $200 million private placement were issued on May 6.

The distribution will be paid out on Nov 28, after books closure on Nov 1.

Distributable income inched down 0.4 per cent year on year to $66.2 million for Q3 as a result of lower capital distribution.

Meanwhile, distributable income from operations rose 5.7 per cent to $59.7 million from the year-ago quarter. This was mainly driven by the continued strong performance of Suntec City, higher contribution from MBFC Properties, better performance of Southgate Complex and contribution from 55 Currie Street which was acquired in September.

These were partially offset by higher financing costs, said Chong Kee Hiong, chief executive of Suntec Reit's manager on Wednesday morning.

Gross revenue was up 3.5 per cent on the year to $91.9 million for the quarter from $88.8 million, thanks largely to higher retail and office revenue from Suntec City. This was partially offset by lower revenue from Suntec Convention

Net property income grew 3.2 per cent to $58.4 million in Q3, from $56.5 million a year ago.

Units of Suntec Reit were flat at $1.87 as at 9.34am on Wednesday, after the results were announced.