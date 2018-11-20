Stock slump extends to Asia after US tech sinks; STI opens 1% lower

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Stocks in Asia slid as trading got underway on Tuesday (Nov 20) after weakness in some of the biggest technology companies sent US stocks tumbling, adding to pessimism about escalating trade tensions.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while futures tipped a weaker open in Hong Kong. S&P 500 Index futures were also weaker after software developers and semiconductor manufacturers led the gauge lower on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 Index plunged more than 3 per cent to the lowest since April on renewed concern the trade war will hurt global demand and disrupt supply chains for the major technology companies that have carried the bull market for almost 10 years.

Japan's Topix index fell 0.8 per cent as of 9:10am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.7 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index lost 1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures declined 1.2 per cent.

Singapore shares opened lower with the Straits Times Index down 32.99 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 3,032.08 at 9:04am.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 sank 1.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.3 perc ent.

Japanese automakers were under pressure with Nissan Motor tumbling six per cent after the arrest on misconduct allegations of the carmaker's chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Investors are reassessing their expectations after several weeks of volatility spurred by fears of an escalation of the trade conflict and a slowing global economy. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund firm, said that investors should expect low returns for a long time after years of low interest rates and quantitative easing have squeezed most of the returns out of assets in the US Meanwhile, optimism that relations between the US and China would improve at Group-of-20 meetings starting next week, dissipated.

"A breakthrough is really about slowing down the pace of tariffs or potentially not allowing the US$200 billion to move at year end up to a 25 per cent tariff from a 10 per cent tariff," Darrell Cronk, president at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV. "Just an agreement to restart discussions and negotiations in the next year the markets would perceive as strong, positive and good for risk assets."

Elsewhere, the pound fluctuated as UK Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to business leaders to help deliver her Brexit deal, and Gibraltar emerged as a fresh sticking point. Bitcoin fell below US$5,000 for the first time since October 2017. Crude oil rose past US$57 a barrel.