SPH shares hotly traded, anticipating better offer from Keppel

Shares of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and SPH Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) were heavily traded after both stocks resumed trading yesterday.

The stocks halted trading last Friday after SPH received a surprise all-cash offer from Cuscaden Peak to take it private.

SPH says it is considering Cuscaden's offer but is currently bound to the terms of an earlier Aug 2 offer from Keppel Corporation.

Keppel now has the "opportunity", within 10 business days of Cuscaden's offer, or up until Nov 15, to respond with an "improved proposal", SPH said last Friday.

Cuscaden Peak is a consortium that is 40 per cent held by Tiga Stars, a unit of businessman Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties Limited; 30 per cent held by Temasek unit CLA Real Estate Holdings; and 30 per cent held by the Mapletree group, also Temasek-linked.

It is offering to acquire SPH at $2.10 per share in cash, a deal most analysts and market experts agree is superior to Keppel's.

Keppel has offered a combination of 66.8 cents per share in cash, 0.596 Keppel Reit units (valued at 71.5 cents) and 0.782 SPH Reit units (valued at 71.6 cents) per share for SPH, or $2.099 per share in total value at the time of its offer.

Keppel has the option, in the event of a rival bid, to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for SPH. It may also opt to walk away from the deal with a $34 million break fee payable by SPH if a superior competing offer emerges that its independent directors deem more favourable to shareholders.

The SPH board may also opt to go with a new and more attractive offer by Keppel, should it emerge, to avoid paying the break fee.

But analysts are not ruling out a bidding war for SPH's assets.

These include a 66 per cent stake in the retail-focused SPH Reit and a 70 per cent stake in Seletar Mall.

Macquarie Research reckons Keppel could be outbid if a bidding war emerges. While Keppel has enough cash to make a better offer for SPH, this could impact other plans that involve a capital outlay.

The ball is now in Keppel's court.

Shares of SPH closed yesterday at $2.12, up 6.53 per cent, while SPH Reit closed at $1.07, up 6.67 per cent. Keppel closed at $5.33, down 0.93 per cent.