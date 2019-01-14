Sino Grandness requests trading halt after share price plunge prompts SGX query

SINGAPORE - Canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group called for a trading halt on Monday morning (Jan 14), pending the release of an announcement after being queried by the Singapore Exchange for a plunge in its share price.

At about 9.40am, SGX issued a query on the company's unusual share price and volume movement after the counter sank some 12.7 per cent, or 1.7 cents, to $0.117, from its Friday close of $0.134.

By the time Sino Grandness requested for a trading halt at 10.24am, some 4.2 million of its shares had changed hands, versus an average three-month volume of 330,000.