Singtel second-half profit jumps to $994.5m; to pay final dividend of 4.8 cents

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel on Friday (May 27) reported $994.5 million in net profit for the second half of the year ended March 2022, up more than 10 times from $87.6 million for the same period a year ago.

The bottom line growth came despite lower operating revenue, as the group's exceptional items turned profitable from its loss booked the previous year.

Operating revenue for the second half of financial year 2022 fell 6.5 per cent to $7.69 billion, from $8.22 billion the previous year. This was mainly due to lower sales of equipment as well as a decrease in revenue from its mobile, data and Internet, fixed voice and pay-television segments.

Exceptional items for the half-year period reversed into a profit of $295.5 million compared with a $1.14 billion loss the previous year, as the group recognised a net gain of disposal from its sale of 70 per cent of shares in Australia Tower Network.

Overall exceptional losses for the half year also significantly narrowed to $521.4 million, from $1.25 billion in the second half of financial year 2021, as a result of lower impairments.

For the full year ended March 2022, net profit stood at $1.95 billion, about 2½ times up from a net profit of $553.7 million in financial year 2021, due to a net exceptional gain compared with a net exceptional loss last year.

The company's directors have proposed a final dividend of 4.8 cents per share, which, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on August 18.