Singapore stocks rise, tracking regional bourses; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore closed higher on April 30, tracking a broader gain across regional markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.3 per cent, or 10.64 points, to close at 3,292.69.

Across the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 295 to 256, with 1.9 billion securities worth $1.3 billion having changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was marine engineering group Seatrium, which gained 5.4 per cent, or 0.5 cent, to close at 9.8 cents.

Its counter was also the most actively traded by volume for the second trading day this week, with 786 million shares worth $74.5 million traded.

ThaiBev was also among the counters that saw gains. The beverage producer’s shares rose 4.2 per cent, or two cents, to close at 49.5 cents.

The counter which saw the biggest drop on the index was agribusiness company Wilmar International, which fell by 3.3 per cent, or 11 cents, to close at $3.23.

Across the region, most markets were in the black. The Kospi was up by 0.2 per cent and the ASX 200 by 0.4 per cent. Similarly, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.1 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index, however, was down by 0.3 per cent after China released its manufacturing data earlier on April 30.

Mr Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Singapore, said that data from China’s purchasing managers’ index offered a “lukewarm take” on the country’s recovery, but there remained “pockets of weakness” that warranted some attention in the coming months.

While the official purchasing managers’ index remained in “expansion territory” at 50.4, compared with 50.8 the month before, the official non-manufacturing data underperformed at 51.2, lower than 53.0 the previous month.

“Overall, China’s economy remains in a state of weak growth, but given the beaten-down sentiments in the market, market participants will actively seek for signs that the worst is over,” said Mr Yeap. THE BUSINESS TIMES