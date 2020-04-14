Singapore stock watch: Keppel, SembMarine, Sembcorp, Chip Eng Seng, Singtel

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (April 14):

Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine), Sembcorp Industries: The biggest output cuts by the world's largest oil producers failed to energise Singapore's oil and gas-related stocks on Monday. Heavyweight counters still saw losses at market close, with Keppel falling 2 per cent to $5.60, SembMarine declining 1.4 per cent to 72.5 cents, and SembMarine's parent Sembcorp Industries dropping 1.3 per cent to $1.56.

Separately, Keppel on Monday announced that its new $250 million five-year notes will carry a 2.25 per cent coupon.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Industries on Tuesday said it has launched a renewable energy certificate aggregator platform.

Chip Eng Seng: Its wholly-owned subsidiary has raised its stake in Invictus International School for $10.3 million, after exercising an upsized option in full, the mainboard-listed property developer said on Tuesday. Chip Eng Seng shares finished at 50.5 cents on Monday, down one cent or 1.9 per cent.

Singtel: The Network for Electronic Transfers has partnered Singtel's NCS to develop a new electronic payment and securities-settlement platform for central banks in the Asia-Pacific. Singtel shares closed $0.03 or 1.1 per cent higher at $2.74 on Monday.

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit): Two of its malls in Indonesia will be closed for another two weeks as the country looks to curb movement further amid surging Covid-19 cases. Units of First Reit fell 0.67 per cent to close at $0.74 on Monday, before the announcement.

TIH Limited: The mainboard-listed closed-end fund on Monday evening said it is withdrawing its proposed final dividend of $0.01 per share for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, due to the annual general meeting being deferred. It will instead propose an interim dividend in due course. TIH shares were flat at Monday's close.

HC Surgical Specialists: The Catalist-listed firm's shares fell by as much as 10.5 per cent to 34 cents although they recovered slightly to close at 37.5 cents on Monday, down 1.3 per cent. This came after news that a doctor at its subsidiary had lost a defamation suit over claims that he was colluding with a fellow specialist for sex with patients.