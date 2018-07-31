Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.5% to 3,290.7

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (July 31), with the Straits Times Index shedding 16.45 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 3,290.7 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 81 to 32, after about 115.5 million shares worth S$403 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was CapitaLand, which rose 0.6 per cent to S$3.25, with 13.4 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which fell one per cent to S$26.71; and OCBC Bank which was down 0.7 per cent to S$11.44.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index dipped 0.1 per cent despite solid Q2 results from Samsung Electronics which posted a 5.7 per cent rise in profit, Reuters reported.

This slide in global equities comes on the back of overnight Wall Street losses with US tech stocks suffering yet another tumble on worries of slowing growth in the sector.