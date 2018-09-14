Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4% to 3,144.76

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Friday (Sept 14), with the Straits Times Index up 0.4 per cent or 12.99 points to 3,144.76 as at 9.05am.

About 49 million shares worth $98 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $2.01 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 52.

The most actively traded stock was Golden Agri-Resources, which traded at $0.245 with 5.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Falcon Energy and Sembcorp Industries.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.8 per cent as at 9.07am in Tokyo. South Korea's Kospi index advanced 1.1 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 per cent.