Singapore, regional bourses dip on Omicron concerns

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES ) - Singapore shares started the week in negative territory on Monday (Nov 29), following a major sell-off in all global markets after a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, was found last week.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singapore is watching Omicron closely and may be forced to roll back the easing up of safety measures as it moves forward to tackle the disease.

The Republic has also delayed the launch of vaccinated travel lanes with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Straits Times Index was down 1 per cent to 3,133 at 10.30am.

Active index counters included Singapore Airlines, which was down 1.8 per cent to $4.95, and Sats, down 1.3 per cent to $3.93.

Genting Singapore was the most actively traded by volume at the open, down 1.26 per cent at 78 cents, with 27.5 million shares changing hands as at 10.30am.

ComfortDelGro was down 2.7 per cent to $1.43.

The trio of local banks fell in early morning trade. DBS lost 1.8 per cent to $31.01. UOB dipped 1.9 per cent $26.59, while OCBC fell 0.9 per cent to $11.45 as at 10.30am.

In contrast, both medical equipment supplier Medtecs International and glovemaker UG Healthcare also advanced on high volume. Raffles Medical also rose.

Regional bourses were also down. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China opened with more losses Monday (Nov 29) morning to extend a sell-off across world markets fuelled by fears of the new variant.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.71 per cent, or 170.03 points ,to 23,910.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.99 per cent, or 35.42 points, to 3,528.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.10 per cent, or 27.67 points, to 2,479.48.

Malaysia share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.69 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 1,502.53 as at 9.05 am.

Volume was 276.37 million lots worth about RM164.62 million. Losers outnumbered gainers 510 to 72.