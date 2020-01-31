Singapore firms in China hit by virus

Singapore-listed manufacturer Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has temporarily closed its factory in Suzhou, following directives from the local Chinese authority in response to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

It is the latest Singapore company this week to announce temporary closures or shorter operating hours for businesses in China.

Micro-Mechanics, which designs and manufactures precision tools and consumable parts for the semiconductor industry, said its Suzhou factory is expected to resume operations on Feb 10.

It said the plant serves only customers in China, so its closure is not expected to affect its customers in other markets.

On Wednesday, property giant CapitaLand said it has closed six of its malls in China - four in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, and two in Xi'an - as directed by the respective local governments. Its remaining 45 malls across China continue to operate, but with shorter hours.

Straco Corporation said it has temporarily closed three attractions - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Underwater World Xiamen and Lixing Cable Car.

Dasin Retail Trust has reduced operating hours at five malls in China, while Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit) has shuttered its four outlet malls there.

Meanwhile, SBS Transit's parent group ComfortDelGro Corp said yesterday that its operations in China have begun feeling the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, ComfortDelGro - which operates in nine cities in China - said its driving centre in Nanjing has closed. Located about 530km away from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Nanjing ComfortDelGro Xixia Driver Training Co had been instructed by the authorities to suspend all operations from Tuesday as a precaution.

This 60 per cent-owned subsidiary has about 600 students enrolled.

Its 60 per cent-owned bus station in Guangzhou, Tianhe Bus Station, has seen a 15 per cent drop in trips over the Chinese New Year holidays, compared to the same period last year.

Cabbies have also been reporting a drop in patronage. ComfortDelGro operates 11,000 taxis in Beijing, Jilin, Shenyang, Chengdu, Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing and Nanning.

The group said it has provided staff and cabbies with masks and disinfectants, stepped up cleaning and disinfecting schedules, and established a contact-tracing system.

ComfortDelGro chief executive Yang Ban Seng said: "The situation remains very fluid... All our businesses stand prepared to activate business continuity plans where needed.

"We are also increasing our stockpile of masks, disinfectants and gloves and are ready to distribute them to affected staff and cabbies at a moment's notice.

"In particular, we are lending support to our staff and cabbies in China who are under tremendous stress. Thankfully, we have, thus far, not seen any confirmed cases in our stable of companies."