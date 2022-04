SINGAPORE - The recovery of the Singapore aviation sector is well on track, with SIA Engineering (SIAEC) and ground services specialist SATS expected to benefit most from the initial take-off of air travel, followed by Singapore Airlines (SIA), noted UOB Kay Hian.

A research report out this week maintained a "market weight" on the sector, citing industry experts saying activity will return to pre-Covid levels by the end of 2024.