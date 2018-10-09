SGX daily average value of trades down 13% last month

Trading volumes on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) took a dive last month, according to numbers out yesterday.

The daily average value of securities traded last month was $971 million, down 13 per cent from August and 11 per cent below that of September last year.

Total securities market turnover came in at $19.4 billion for the 20 trading days last month, down 17 per cent from August and 11 per cent from September last year.

There were 21 trading days in August this year and 20 in September last year. Stock dealing accounted for most of the traded value.

The turnover value of exchange-traded funds was $188 million last month, down by just over half from August but 12 per cent higher than September last year. The spike last month was largely due to the sell-offs in regional equities.

Trade in structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) hit $1.43 billion last month, a fall of 21 per cent from August and 26 per cent down year on year. DLCs were launched here in July last year.

The total market capitalisation of the SGX's 745 companies stood at $974.8 billion as of Sept 30.

There was one new listing last month - Vividthree Holdings, which joined the Catalist board on Sept 25. The virtual reality and computer-generated imagery studio raised $12.95 million in its initial public offering.

There were 56 new bond listings that raised a total of $24.44 billion last month. Total derivatives volume was 18.52 million, down 1 per cent from August but up 16 per cent from September last year.