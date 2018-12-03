On The Move: Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore

Mr James Tan has stepped down as chief executive of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore, a role he has held since 2016.

He was instrumental in steering the firm towards the long-term goal of a sustainable and profitable business, said chairman Tan Cheng Han.

A new CEO will be named in due course. Chief financial officer Kenneth Chew will act as interim CEO.

Unilever

Unilever chief Paul Polman will be retiring after a decade at the helm of the consumer giant, after a failed plan to move the firm's headquarters from London to the Netherlands.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of brands like Marmite and Dove soap will be headed by Mr Alan Jope, now chief of its huge beauty and personal care department, from Jan 1.

Unilever chairman Marijn Dekkers said Mr Polman was an "exceptional business leader who has transformed Unilever, making it one of the best-performing companies in its sector, and one of the most admired businesses in the world".

Mr Polman, 62, tweeted: "It's been a great honour to lead this team for the past 10 years and together build a sustainable business that has made a difference to millions of lives."

He is due to retire as CEO on Dec 31 but will stay for six months working on the transition with his successor.

Mr Jope, 54, has been with Unilever since 1985.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Airbnb Inc

Home-renting company Airbnb has hired Amazon.com veteran Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering next year.

Mr Stephenson's departure was followed by the exit of another Amazon veteran Jason Warnick, who is leaving the e-commerce giant to become CFO at online brokerage start-up Robinhood.

AirBnb said Mr Stephenson, who will start next January, will replace Mr Laurence Tosi, who left in February this year.

Mr Stephenson has worked at Amazon for 17 years, most recently as vice-president and CFO of the firm's worldwide consumer organisation, which is responsible for all of Amazon's global website sales, including its Prime service.

Airbnb, valued by private investors at US$31 billion (S$42 billion), has in recent months turned to new services and offerings, adding luxury vacation homes and hotels to its platform.

REUTERS