Oil surges as US bans Russian crude, Britain to phase out purchases

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Oil prices settled around 4 per cent higher on Tuesday as the United States banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year-end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market where Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.

Oil prices have surged more than 30 per cent since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the US and other countries imposed a raft of sanctions. Russian oil and gas exports were already being shunned before the ban as traders sought to avoid running afoul of future sanctions.

US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Britain said it will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of this year, giving the market and businesses time to find alternatives.

Brent crude futures settled at US$127.98 a barrel, 3.9 per cent higher, while US crude futures closed at US$123.70 a barrel, a 3.6 per cent increase.

Russia is second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia, shipping seven million to eight million barrels per day of crude and fuel to global markets.

The US imports a small share of Russia's oil exports and does not buy any of its natural gas. Last year, roughly 8 per cent of US imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

European allies are not expected to join the US in the ban, but major buyers there are already shunning Russian oil. Shell, the one notable major that did buy Russian crude, faced a torrent of criticism, including from Ukraine's foreign minister. On Tuesday, Shell said it would no longer buy Russian oil.

The disruption could ripple through other energy markets, as Russian oil and products are used for refining into other goods.

"We are at the beginning of that shockwave in energy markets," said S&P Global vice-president of financial services Roger Diwan.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said after the sanctions announcement that allies were not under pressure to ban Russian oil.

"We don't rely that much on Russian oil and we don't rely on Russian gas at all. We know that our allies across the world may not be in that same position. And so we are not asking them to do the same thing," Ms Granholm told CNBC in an interview.

Russia provides about 40 per cent of Europe's natural gas for home heating, electricity and industry uses and about a quarter of Europe's oil.

Despite the small size of US imports from Russia, the ban is "one more source of supply loss," said Kpler lead oil analyst Matt Smith.

"It's just one more escalation in a series of events that have pushed crude and product prices higher," he added.

Before the ban was announced, Goldman Sachs raised its Brent forecast for this year to US$135 from US$98 and its 2023 outlook to US$115 a barrel from US$105, saying the world economy could face the "largest energy supply shocks ever" because of Russia's key role.