Novartis to meet employees in Switzerland on Tuesday morning, union says

ZURICH (REUTERS) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is meeting employees in Switzerland on Tuesday morning (Sept 25) to inform them of plans that will affect the workforce, a union spokesman said, adding no specifics about the meeting have been given by the company.

Novartis, which has about 13,000 employees in its home country, did not immediately respond to questions about the meetings.

In early September, Novartis chairman Joerg Reinhardt said the company was planning to streamline its worldwide production to increase its operating profit margin amid declining prices for its drugs.