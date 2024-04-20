Nasdaq finishes down 2.1% after sell-off in Netflix, Nvidia

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq sank more than 2 per cent on April 19, following a poor investor response to Netflix earnings that exacerbated worries over next week’s deluge of earnings from tech giants.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index finished down 2.1 per cent at 15,282.01, with Netflix sinking 9.1 per cent and artificial intelligence leader Nvidia losing 10 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 per cent to 37,986.40, while the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.9 per cent to 4,967.23.

Netflix reported a profit of US$2.3 billion (S$3.1 billion), topping earnings expectations on a jump in subscribers. The drop appeared to be tied to commentary about the current quarter which suggested growth was moderating.

The results come ahead of reports next week from other key tech names, including Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft.

“The way Netflix has responded has created some consternation about the mega stocks’ ability to live up to expectations,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who cited downcast comments from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company earlier in the week as a driver of the April 19 poor showing by chip stocks.

Stocks have had a rough week due in part to unease over the Middle East and shifting expectations on US monetary policy, with traders betting the US central bank will delay cutting interest rates.

Among other companies reporting results, American Express jumped 6.2 per cent after reporting a 34 per cent increase in quarterly profits to US$2.4 billion.

Tesla dropped 1.9 per cent following the recall of nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks over an acceleration defect. AFP