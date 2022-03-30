Market upside intact despite risks, says DBS strategy report

SINGAPORE - Despite the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising interest rates, the upside for markets remains intact, thanks to a post-pandemic reopening and an abundance of liquidity in the system. Investors should stay engaged and invest in "best-in-class" companies and employ a diversified barbell approach.
So says DBS' chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook.
"Despite the impact of oil on inflation and the increasing risk of stagflation, economic recovery from the post-pandemic reopening of economies is supportive of staying invested. Continue to employ a barbell approach with secular growth equities and income-generating assets, and add gold as a risk diversifier," said Mr Hou in his second quarter strategy report.
DBS expects the United States Federal Reserve to implement six more interest rate hikes this year, followed by four next year, while the European Central Bank's quantitative easing will end soon.
"Will this herald the start of a bear market? We think not," the report said. "Fed hiking policy rates on the back of an improving economy will not derail the equity markets and our analysis of historical data validates this view."
The report did acknowledge that the situation in Ukraine remains fluid and the Russian invasion could morph into a long-drawn military campaign.
But DBS believes the risk of economic contagion from the Russia-Ukraine crisis is low, given that Russia accounts for only 1.8 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP). The US' is 24.7 per cent and China's 17.4 per cent.
In terms of global trade flows, Russia accounts for only 1.7 per cent of global exports (versus 12.1 per cent for China and 9.5 per cent for US) and 1.4 per cent of global imports (versus 12.8 per cent for US and 10.8 per cent for China).
"A common assumption among investors is that military conflicts are devastating for financial markets," Mr Hou said. "Drawing from the experience of major military conflicts since 1990, the data suggests otherwise. Global equities have, on average, rallied 38 per cent during military conflicts."
As for the Fed over-tightening in the face of spiralling inflation, and triggering a stagflation, DBS noted that US GDP and corporate earnings are poised to grow
3.7 per cent and 15.8 per cent respectively this year.
This suggests that the market is in the "rising bond yields and rising growth momentum" trajectory, which is constructive for the outlook of risk assets, the report said.
"A repeat of 1970s-style stagflation is not on the cards, given that the high inflation which we see today is accompanied by steady macro fundamentals."
DBS believes that inflationary pressures will ease US wage pressure and the global supply chain disruption will sort itself out as the demand-supply imbalance due to economic reflation eases. But energy prices could remain elevated depending on how geopolitical factors pan out.
What is the ideal investment strategy under such circumstances?
"Equities maintain relative attractiveness over bonds in a rising yield environment," Mr Hou said. "From a cross-assets perspective, we keep our preference for equities over bonds."
DBS has upgraded China equities to "overweight" on valuation and policy support.
"China has taken steps to bolster market confidence by pledging to support the economy as well as introduce market friendly policies," Mr Hou noted in his report.
DBS is also "overweight" on US equities: "With the acute market correction this year, a significant disconnect between equity prices and corporate earnings estimates is emerging. While the S&P 500 is down 8 per cent, forward earnings estimates have been revised up by 6.5 per cent."
The bank is particularly upbeat on the tech sector.
"Going forward, we expect robust tech earnings to offset the contraction in valuation for the sector," the report said.
It noted that during the recent US earnings season, the tech sector reported an earnings surprise of 90 per cent and this is the highest on the S&P 500.
"Earnings forecast for the sector has been revised up 10 per cent this year and we believe more upward revisions are on the cards as the global economic recovery gathers pace," the report said.
DBS is also upbeat on ex-Japan Asian equities.
It recommends technology, financials, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples, which collectively account for a significant 70 per cent weight in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.
"With the Greater China region making up more than two-thirds of the Asian index weight, improvement in forward earnings in contrast to current market valuation is a compelling reason for investors to relook this region."
But it is cautious on Europe, noting that even after an eventual settlement of the Ukraine war, risks to corporate earnings are high as rising energy prices
and business disruptions will linger for some time.
On the yield front, DBS is upgrading developed market corporate bonds to "overweight" and downgrading emerging market bonds to "neutral".
It also recommends seeking growth and income enhancement with exposure to private equity and private debt, while hedging inflation risk with gold.