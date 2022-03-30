Market upside intact despite risks, says DBS strategy report

SINGAPORE - Despite the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising interest rates, the upside for markets remains intact, thanks to a post-pandemic reopening and an abundance of liquidity in the system. Investors should stay engaged and invest in "best-in-class" companies and employ a diversified barbell approach.

So says DBS' chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook.

"Despite the impact of oil on inflation and the increasing risk of stagflation, economic recovery from the post-pandemic reopening of economies is supportive of staying invested. Continue to employ a barbell approach with secular growth equities and income-generating assets, and add gold as a risk diversifier," said Mr Hou in his second quarter strategy report.

DBS expects the United States Federal Reserve to implement six more interest rate hikes this year, followed by four next year, while the European Central Bank's quantitative easing will end soon.

"Will this herald the start of a bear market? We think not," the report said. "Fed hiking policy rates on the back of an improving economy will not derail the equity markets and our analysis of historical data validates this view."

The report did acknowledge that the situation in Ukraine remains fluid and the Russian invasion could morph into a long-drawn military campaign.

But DBS believes the risk of economic contagion from the Russia-Ukraine crisis is low, given that Russia accounts for only 1.8 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP). The US' is 24.7 per cent and China's 17.4 per cent.

In terms of global trade flows, Russia accounts for only 1.7 per cent of global exports (versus 12.1 per cent for China and 9.5 per cent for US) and 1.4 per cent of global imports (versus 12.8 per cent for US and 10.8 per cent for China).

"A common assumption among investors is that military conflicts are devastating for financial markets," Mr Hou said. "Drawing from the experience of major military conflicts since 1990, the data suggests otherwise. Global equities have, on average, rallied 38 per cent during military conflicts."

As for the Fed over-tightening in the face of spiralling inflation, and triggering a stagflation, DBS noted that US GDP and corporate earnings are poised to grow

3.7 per cent and 15.8 per cent respectively this year.

This suggests that the market is in the "rising bond yields and rising growth momentum" trajectory, which is constructive for the outlook of risk assets, the report said.

"A repeat of 1970s-style stagflation is not on the cards, given that the high inflation which we see today is accompanied by steady macro fundamentals."