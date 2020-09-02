Lim siblings of SK Jewellery make cash offer to take company private at 15 cents per share

SINGAPORE - The founders of SK Jewellery Group have launched a voluntary conditional cash offer of 15 cents per share to delist and privatise the company, they announced in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Sept 2) before the stock market opened.

The founders are Peter Lim Yong Guan, the company's non-executive chairman; his brother Daniel Lim Yong Sheng, executive director and chief executive officer; and their sister Mary Lim Liang Eng, executive director and group chief operating officer. Mr Peter Lim is also co-founder, executive chairman and CEO of pawnbroker Moneymax Financial Services.

SK Jewellery shares jumped five cents or 53.7 per cent to 14.6 cents as at 9:18am on Wednesday, after a trading halt was lifted following the offer announcement. The shares had gained 8 per cent to 9.5 cents on Aug 28, before a trading halt was called at 4pm that day.

At 15 cents per share, the offer price stands at premium of 70.5 per cent over the stock's closing price of 8.8 cents on Aug 27, its last full trading day, and 94.8 per cent over its the 3-month volume-weighted average price. It also exceeds the highest closing price of the shares in over two years.

The family business grew from a single 700 square foot shop in Bedok Central in 1991 to a chain of over 60 stores in Singapore and Malaysia. Making up the group are the brands Soo Kee Jewellery, SK Jewellery and Love & Co.

When it listed on SGX's junior Catalist board in 2015 at 30 cents a share, its market value was $168 million. The buyout offer values the company at $84 million.

The Lim siblings said privatising the company will provide them with greater control and management flexibility to respond to changing market conditions and optimise the use of the company's management and resources.

They intend to continue to develop and grow SK Jewellery's existing businesses, with no current intentions to make any major changes in business or lay off any staff.

The Lim siblings and their company, Soo Kee Capital Pte Ltd, hold 82.61 per cent of the company's shares and have undertaken to accept the offer. But the offer is still conditional on receiving valid acceptances of 90 per cent and above.

The offer - which is final - provides an opportunity for the company's shareholders to cash out at a premium to historical market prices without incurring brokerage and trading costs amidst the uncertainties surrounding the long term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a challenging outlook across the company's businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China, said the filing.

DBS Bank is acting as sole financial adviser to the offeror.