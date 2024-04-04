Levi Strauss raises profit forecast on cost saving initiatives, fewer discounts

BENGALURU/NEW YORK - Levi Strauss raised its annual profit forecast on April 3, citing the apparel maker’s recent cost savings from job cuts and less aggressive discounts on its jeans and denim clothing, sending its shares up about 8 per cent in extended trading.

In a bid to cut costs, Levi’s has reduced its global corporate workforce, including trimming the number of senior leadership positions. It has also consolidated its operations in Europe and exited lower-margin businesses, such as its Denizen brand and footwear enterprise.

Levi’s cost-cutting campaign has helped its stock recover about 13 per cent in 2024, not including Wednesday’s late-day rally.

The apparel retailer recorded a restructuring charge of US$116 million in the first quarter.

However, chief financial officer Harmit Singh said the jeans maker was “feeling good” about a more “stable” U.S. consumer in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Sales of Levi’s clothing directly to consumers on its website and at its network of company-owned stores rose 8 per cent on a constant-currency basis, which follows a 10 per cent increase in the prior quarter.

CEO Michelle Gass said “new product” was driving growth in its direct-to-consumer business, especially in women’s styles, which Levi’s plans to expand with new tops, corsets and denim skirts.

Its adjusted profit was 26 US cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb 25, above expectations of 21 US cents.

“The company’s earnings blowout and raised forecast shows the iconic brand is hitting its stride with consumers,” said Running Point Capital Advisors chief investment officer Michael Ashley Schulman.

Yet, Levi’s sales through its wholesale channels - which include department stores such as Macy’s and other retailers such as Walmart - fell by 19 per cent on a constant-currency basis, a steeper decline than a 3 per cent drop in the fourth quarter.

With shoppers spending less on clothing amid sticky inflation, many chains that carry Levi’s jeans have reduced their orders in order to keep inventories lean.

Mr Singh told Reuters that Levi’s intends to take similar measures and cut back on about 15 per cent of its product assortment to focus more on top-selling items.

“What’s really resonating these days is the baggier fit, the low, loose assortment,” Mr Singh said.

Higher full-price sales and lower product costs led Levi’s gross margins to rise by 240 basis points to 58.2 per cent in the first quarter, from 55.8 per cent a year earlier.

But the San Francisco-based firm said it continues to expect full-year revenue to grow in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The denim maker said it expects an adjusted profit between US$1.17 and US$1.27 per share for 2024, up from its prior forecast of US$1.15 to US$1.25. Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.21 per share before the guidance update.

Its net revenue fell about 7.8 per cent to US$1.56 billion in the first quarter, narrowly beating estimates of US$1.55 billion, according to LSEG data. REUTERS