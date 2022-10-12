Iran storing around 60 million barrels of oil on state-owned ships: Official

SINGAPORE - Iran is storing around 60 million barrels of sanctioned oil onboard tankers operated and owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), a senior official from the firm told The Straits Times.

The official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak for the state-owned shipping firm, said Iran is utilising 80 per cent of its fleet for storing oil while the rest of its tankers transport crude from deep-water anchorages in Malaysia to China.

NITC is the biggest tanker operator in the Islamic republic.

The official, who was in Singapore for a conference, said the bulk of the fleet is currently anchored off Kharg Island, a key Iranian crude export terminal.

Shipping brokers estimate that NITC has around 60 to 65 tankers, the bulk of which are supertankers.

Iran generally does not release official trade data and there is no definitive figure for its oil exports, or how much oil it is currently storing on its ships.

In 2020, the United States government's Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted NITC for allegedly giving financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

The Qods is the branch of the Revolutionary Guards which operates outside of Iran's borders. Members of the Qods force have fought in support of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war and backed Iraqi security forces in their battle against Islamic State militants in recent years.

Opec member Iran had been pumping massive amounts of oil into its tankers over the past several months in anticipation that it would get relief from economic sanctions. The West has imposed severe sanctions on Iran in an attempt to slow down its nuclear programme, which it believes is being developed for military use. In 2015, an agreement was reached by a coalition of western powers whereby Iran would limit its uranium enrichment activity.

However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump ditched the deal, saying Iranian leaders did not do enough to curb its nuclear activities, ballistic missile programme and regional influence, and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Recent attempts at indirect talks on an accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have also broken down, forcing Teheran to revert back to covert oil sales.

The aim of the JCPOA is to keep Iran from expanding its nuclear programme, which many in the west suspect is for the sole purpose of developing nuclear weapons.

Last month, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on a network of companies involved in what it said was the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products to South and East Asia.

The action targeted Iranian brokers and front companies in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and India, it said.

Washington has also increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran's oil as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed.