Hai Robotics opens new headquarters in S’pore, will expand hiring

SINGAPORE - Chinese technology company Hai Robotics unveiled its new headquarters here on April 30.

The 7,700 sq ft facility in Braddell, which is more than twice the size of its previous office, will serve as Hai Robotics’ South-east Asia headquarters. It will also double as a demonstration centre to showcase the firm’s latest warehouse automation solution - the HaiPick Systems.

Hai Robotics declined to disclose the cost of the facility, which has 12 employees currently. The firm said it intends to hire for roles in engineering and product management soon, but this will depend on its financial performance in the current quarter.

The Shenzhen-based company’s previous demonstration centre in Singapore was housed at the Republic Polytechnic Innovation Centre.

Mr Nathan Zeng, Hai Robotics’ South-east Asia and Australia and New Zealand president, said at the opening on April 30 that the company has seen an uptick in the movement of supply chains to the South-east Asia region.

He noted that the firm’s decision in expanding its headquarters here is due to the Republic’s sound infrastructure, pro-business policies and existing tech ecosystem.

He told The Straits Times: “We see strong business demand here in Singapore, which is the hub of South-east Asia.

“A lot of our clients, some of which are Fortune 500 companies, have a presence in Singapore and therefore it’s good for us to have a local team here.”

“Singapore’s strategic position offers us easy access to key markets in the region as well as the chance to leverage the advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce it has to offer,” he added.

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics has 1,800 people working in 10 different locations worldwide. Its core business is the manufacturing of autonomous vehicles specialised in transporting boxes in warehouses.

Hai Robotics states on its website that its warehouse automation solutions, which can be used in industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing and healthcare, can increase operation efficiency by up to 300 per cent and boost storage density by up to 400 per cent.

The firm’s clients include General Electric, DHL Supply Chain and Skechers. It is also currently working with 20 companies across South-east Asia to automate their warehouses, with the majority based in Thailand.

In 2022, Hai Robotics raised over US$100 million (S$136 million) in a funding round led by Jintai Capital, with participation from Sequoia Capital and Source Code Capital, among others.