Growing proportion of exec team moving here

Home appliance manufacturer Dyson is moving its corporate head office to Singapore, along with a growing proportion of its executive team.

Chief financial officer Jorn Jensen and chief legal officer Martin Bowen will both relocate from Britain.

Mr Roland Krueger will join Dyson in April, having been president of Infiniti Motor Company. He is set to be based in the Republic to oversee all aspects of Dyson's automotive project.

Mr Krueger took on the role as president of Infiniti Motor Company and senior vice-president of Nissan Motor - Infiniti's parent company - in 2015.

Before joining Infiniti, he was a senior vice-president at BMW Group and regional head of operations in the German market.

Meanwhile, Mr Jensen has been Dyson's chief financial officer since 2017, according to his profile on Bloomberg. Previously, he was deputy chief executive and group chief financial officer for Carlsberg.

Mr Bowen took on his current role as Dyson's group general counsel in 2009 and is responsible, among other things, for formulating legal strategy, assessing risk as well as negotiating and structuring investments and acquisitions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is also part of the executive team as company secretary.

Seow Bei Yi