SINGAPORE - The idea for Singapore-based Grab Holdings first took root in 2011 when co-founders Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling came up with the mobile app MyTeksi while at Harvard Business School (HBS).

The app's mission was to deliver safe and reliable taxi rides and connect drivers with customers, but it fell short in the HBS New Venture Competition that year, although the pair took the US$25,000 (S$33,200) grant they won as a runner-up and put it un MyTeksi, which was launched in June 2012.