GE to invest $81m in new repair centre

US conglomerate General Electric is investing around US$60 million (S$81.4 million) to develop a centre to repair gas turbines, a move that could create up to 160 jobs at the firm, which already employs more than 4,000 people here.

The facility is expected to benefit from the region-wide move towards gas-generated electricity.

GE's existing repair centre employs about 250 workers.

The firm said yesterday that the new repair centre is its first outside the Americas.

It will begin repairing components such as nozzles and blades in the first quarter of 2021.