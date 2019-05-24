Fresh hunt for fastest growing firms in Singapore

The search begins again for Singapore's fastest growing companies.

The campaign follows the inaugural one last year which produced a list of 85 firms that achieved exceptional annual revenue increases.

Most of these were privately run small and medium-sized companies from sectors such as technology, recycling, health, education, food and finance.

The rankings, which were compiled after a search conducted by The Straits Times (ST) and German-based global research company Statista, set the bar high for companies hoping to make the cut.

Firms had to have reported revenue of at least $150,000 in 2014 and $1.5 million in 2017, sans any investment or fund injection.

The average annual growth of the fastest growing companies was 49 per cent, an impressive figure, said Dr Thomas Clark, associate partner and responsible for corporate development and international affairs at Statista.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "Last year, ST and Statista were stringent in our selection of the 85 companies picked for the inaugural list. Response to the first survey was very good, and we hope to uncover even more of such companies this year.

"We are happy to partner again with Statista for this project to seek out companies with inspiring growth stories which we could profile.

"Their stories will offer useful insights to others that are seeking to grow, which will be especially relevant amid the economic uncertainties that lie ahead."

Statista analysts expect to study around a thousand companies for the new rankings, which will be released early next year.

Firms must register online by July 31. They can learn more about and register for the survey at https://www.statista.com/page/sgp-fastest-growing.

Sue-Ann Tan