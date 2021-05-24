Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust proposes acquisition of six Europe properties for $548.7m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The manager of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) has proposed to acquire six freehold properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Britain for an agreed property price of $548.7 million.

Four of the properties - three located in Germany and one in the Netherlands - will be injected into the real estate investment trust (Reit) by sponsor Frasers Property.

The remaining two properties in Britain - a business park known as Blythe Valley Park and a logistics and industrial property known as Connexion - will come from unrelated parties.

The manager expects the proposed deal to be distribution per unit (DPU) and net asset value (NAV) accretive, it said in a bourse filing on Monday (May 24).

Based on pro forma estimates, assuming the proposed acquisition was completed on Oct 1 last year and FLCT operated the new properties for the first half of fiscal 2021, it would boost DPU by 1.8 per cent to 3.868 Singapore cents. If the proposed acquisition was completed on March 31 this year, NAV would rise to $1.15 per unit from $1.14.

The purchase consideration of $469.7 million will be paid in cash by all the sellers of the properties - comprising €93.6 million (S$150.9 million) for the Germany and Netherlands properties and about £170.2 million (S$318.8 million) for the UK properties.

The €93.6 million consideration is based on €142.7 million in estimated net assets and liabilities of the Germany and Netherlands properties, adjusted for the effective interests that FLCT's trustee will hold. It is also based on the amount of inter-company loans owed by the four property holding companies which own the four properties which will be satisfied in full.

The manager estimates the whole deal to cost about $501.1 million, which consists of the $469.7 million purchase consideration, a $4.3 million acquisition fee payable to FLCT's manager and $27.1 million in estimated fees and expenses.

The manager plans to finance the transaction, minus the acquisition fee, through a combination of debt financing and proceeds from an equity fund raising. The $4.3 million acquisition fee will be paid in FLCT units to the manager, who is not allowed to sell the units for one year.

The manager on Monday launched a private placement of 220 million new units in FLCT at an issue price of between $1.363 and $1.399 apiece to raise at least $299.8 million. The placement is subject to an upsize option which will bring the total amount raised to a maximum of $335.8 million.

The issue price range of between $1.363 and $1.399 per new unit represents a discount of about 2.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of $1.4332 per unit on Friday - the preceding market day up to the time the placement agreement was signed on Monday.

The new units in the private placement will be offered to institutional and accredited investors. DBS Bank, JPMorgan and OCBC Bank are the joint lead managers and underwriters for the private placement.

FLCT's manager called for a trading halt on Monday morning. The Reit's units last closed at $1.44 on Friday, down 0.7 per cent. Frasers Property shares were trading 0.9 per cent higher at $1.18 as at 11.08am on Monday, after the announcement.